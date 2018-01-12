US VP Pence, Poland's PM exchange invites to visit

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's government says U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence and Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki have exchanged invitations to visit and the details are to be worked out soon.

Pence and Morawiecki, who took office last month, spoke on the phone Friday. They stressed their nations' very good bilateral relations, especially in the military and energy security.

Pence invited Morawiecki for more talks in Washington, and also accepted to visit Poland, which is celebrating 100 years of independence this year with great pomp.