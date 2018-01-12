US VP Pence, Poland's PM exchange invites to visit
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WARSAW, Poland — Poland's government says U.S.
Pence and Morawiecki, who took office last month, spoke on the phone Friday. They stressed their nations' very good bilateral relations, especially in the military and energy security.
Pence invited Morawiecki for more talks in Washington, and also accepted to visit Poland, which is celebrating 100 years of independence this year with great pomp.
U.S. President Donald Trump visited Poland last July.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Omar Khadr settlement: Is it true that the deal saved Canada tens of millions?
-
5 things to do in Halifax: From Halifax Convention Centre to cats and dogs
-
Update: Calgary nudist group threatens legal action after city cancels swim
-
City on the rise: Halifax ranks fourth on global list of top travel spots for 2018