Venezuela: 16 survive migrant boat crash; 10 still missing
A
A
Share via Email
CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan authorities say they have confirmed 16 survivors from the shipwreck of a small boat carrying migrants that crashed onto the rocks of a Caribbean island.
Regional Civil Protection director Jose Montano said Friday that 10 passengers are still missing following the wreck on the Dutch island of Curacao.
The boat carrying roughly 30 people left Venezuela on Tuesday. Early Wednesday four bodies washed up on the shore of Curacao, 45 miles (70
It's a journey frequently taken by people fleeing Venezuela's economic collapse.
Five survivors are in custody in Curacao for entering illegally, two of them in a hospital.
The incident comes amid heightened tensions after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro ordered a trade blockade with Curacao, Aruba and Bonaire.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax business owner left 'high and dry' after alleged theft and fraud by former employees
-
-
If Trump pulls the U.S. out of NAFTA, here are seven things that could happen after
-
Update: Calgary nudist group threatens legal action after city cancels swim