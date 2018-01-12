Wintry mix snarls Indiana travel, prompts school closings

INDIANAPOLIS — A mix of freezing rain and snow moving across Indiana slowed traffic and prompted dozens of school districts to cancel classes.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning through Friday for most of southern Indiana, with up to 5 inches of snow and some ice accumulation. Slick roads and lower snow amounts were expected in central and northern Indiana.

Numerous school districts from the Evansville, Terre Haute, Bloomington and Indianapolis areas closed on Friday. Vehicle slide-offs snarled traffic on highways in the Indianapolis area, but no major crashes or significant injuries were immediately reported Friday morning.