Wrong Vermilion: Louisiana arrest prompts hate mail to Ohio

VERMILION, Ohio — An Ohio police department receiving angry emails and Facebook messages about the controversial arrest of a teacher is asking the senders to stop for one key reason: It actually happened in a similarly named community in Louisiana.

Police in Vermilion, Ohio, have received sometimes profane messages this week reacting to the Monday arrest in Vermilion Parish, Louisiana. The Ohio department pointed out that detail on its Facebook page with a plea: "Please stop sending us your hate mail."

The Ohio agency's chief, Christopher Hartung, told reporters he has messaged some individual commenters to explain that they're targeting the wrong place, and some have been apologetic.