Agency recommended firing 2 Chicago officers over shooting

Chicago's police superintendent has agreed with a recommendation to fire two officers who shot at a stolen car during a 2016 chase that ended when a third officer fatally shot an unarmed black teenager.

The recommendation from the Independent Police Review Authority was made last fall before the agency was replaced by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. The Chicago Tribune obtained the defunct agency's report on Friday.

The agency concluded that shots fired by Officers Michael Coughlin Jr. and Jose Torres led the third other officer to believe 18-year-old Paul O'Neil had a gun and had shot at police.