Federal agency returns to accepting requests under DACA
WASHINGTON — Citizenship and Immigration Services says it's resumed accepting requests to renew a grant of deferred action under the Obama-era program that shields from deportation young immigrants brought to the U.S. as children and who remain in the country illegally.
The decision comes four days after a federal judge, in a nod to pending lawsuits, temporarily blocked the Trump administration's decision to end the program.
Congressional lawmakers are trying to write legislation to give the so-called Dreamers legal status.
DACA has protected about 800,000 people, many of them college-age students.