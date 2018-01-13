Iran rejects Trump's demand for change in nuclear deal

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran says it won't accept any changes to its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers after President Donald Trump vowed to pull out of the accord in a few months if European allies did not fix its "terrible flaws."

In a statement carried by the state-run IRNA news agency Saturday, the Foreign Ministry says Iran "will not accept any change in the deal, neither now nor in future," adding that it will "not take any action beyond its commitments."