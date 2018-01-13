Phish drummer helping with ranked-choice voting drive

PORTLAND, Maine — The drummer from the jam band Phish is helping collect signatures with a goal of overturning a legislative delay on ranked-choice voting in Maine.

Jon Fishman lives in Maine and is joining a late push to reach a goal of 61,123 signatures of registered voters to force a people's veto.

Fishman will be at Bayside Bowl on Sunday in Portland.

He said Mainers have spoken "loudly and clearly."

The Legislature couldn't agree on how to implement ranked-choice voting after the state supreme court warned that it was unconstitutional for gubernatorial and legislative elections.

The legislative delay prompted the drive aimed at implementing the system for primary elections and federal races for which it is deemed to be legal.