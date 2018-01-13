Police called after bank worker wrote 'HELP' on door as joke

NEWTOWN, Conn. — Police say a bank employee was cited after writing "HELP" on fogged-up glass on the front door as a joke.

The Hartford Courant reports police were called to the Wells Fargo Bank in Newtown, Connecticut, Friday morning after a customer saw the message and called 911.

Police say officers who responded saw nothing unusual as employees prepared to open the bank. When officers asked about the message, a manager said one of the workers had written it as a joke.

A police spokesman said it was "not funny in any way" and that officers feared a robbery or hostage situation was taking place.

The employee was cited with creating a public disturbance.

The bank is less than 2 miles from the site of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting .

