Social Democrats in east reject proposed German coalition

BERLIN — Members of the centre -left Social Democratic Party in Germany's Saxony-Anhalt state have voted against a proposed national-level coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel's bloc.

German news agency dpa reported that delegates at a party convention in the eastern state narrowly backed a motion by the youth wing on Saturday rejecting a renewal of the "grand coalition" that has governed Germany since 2013.

The Social Democrats' leadership hammered out a deal Friday with Merkel's Union bloc that will be put to members on Jan. 21.