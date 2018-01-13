Suu Kyi says Rohingya mass grave investigation "positive"

BANGKOK — A state-run newspaper says Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi has called the military's investigation into the deaths of Rohingya Muslims found in a mass grave a "positive indication."

Saturday's report says Suu Kyi said: "It is a positive indication that we are taking the steps to be responsible." She added: "I believe our investigation will prevent such things from happening again."

Suu Kyi made the comments Friday during a joint news conference with Japan's foreign minister. Suu Kyi is Myanmar's foreign minister as well as the government's de facto leader.