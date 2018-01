The Latest: Female TV producer re-shot sexual assault scene

PASADENA, Calif. — The Latest on upcoming programming from the TV Critics meeting in Pasadena, California (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

A sexual assault scene in an upcoming YouTube drama series was re-shot and expanded after a female showrunner joined the project.

Executive producer Lauren LeFranc said Saturday she wanted to focus more closely on the experience of the victim, a 16-year-old played by actress Maddie Hasson in the drama "Impulse." LeFranc said she wanted to depict the assault as "visceral and real."

The pilot episode of the upcoming "Impulse" was both shot and revised before the sexual misconduct scandal broke in Hollywood last year, Le Franc said.

The emergence of the anti-misconduct #MeToo movement and the new YouTube drama is a coincidence but one that might draw more viewers to the important subject matter, she said.

Hasson plays a teenager who discovers she is capable of "teleportation" in the sci-fi drama whose executive producers include "Bourne Identity" filmmaker Doug Limon.

___

11:15 a.m.

YouTube has suspended a star who posted video images of what appeared to be a suicide victim but said Saturday that doesn't mean it won't work with him in the future.

The video service announced this week that it had pulled Logan Paul's channel from its ad-supported Google Preferred platform and put two other projects on hold.

YouTube chief business officer Robert Kyncl said Saturday there's no timetable for when Paul's future will be addressed again. Kyncl didn't shut YouTube's door on Paul.

"Everything is evolving so fast," Kyncl said. "The best thing we can do is put all projects on hold indefinitely, and there's no date or plan for him in the future."

Paul apologized for posting video of him in a forest near Mount Fuji in Japan near what seemed to be a body hanging from a tree. The location is known in Japan as a frequent site for suicides.