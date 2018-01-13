UN Secretary General pushes for peace in visit to Colombia
BOGOTA — U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres is telling Colombians there is no justification for armed violence following recent attacks by the nation's last remaining rebel group after the expiration of a temporary cease-fire.
In televised remarks Saturday, Guterres said that peace is the only answer to deep-rooted problems like poverty and inequality.
The United Nations' chief is in Colombia for a two-day trip aimed at supporting the country's peace initiatives.
Colombia reached an historic peace agreement in 2016 with the country's biggest guerrilla group to end Latin America's longest-running conflict.
Peace talks with rebels from the smaller National Liberation Army experienced setback this week when guerrillas engaged in new attacks after the end of a temporary cease-fire. One soldier was killed and two people injured.
