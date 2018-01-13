website launched for new passenger rail service
The initial site, located at www.hartfordline.com , provides future Hartford Line riders with a taste of what to expect when the stepped-up round-trip service between New Haven and Springfield, Massachusetts, begins.
Riders can find schedules, fares and news. There's also a trip planning tool that allows users to review schedules and plan their travel. Currently it's available only for demonstration purposes. A Frequently Asked Questions section covers topics including senior discounts, connecting service options and permitting bicycles on trains.
The expanded rail service will consist of a combination of Amtrak and CTrail trains that will operate at speeds up to 110 mph.