website launched for new passenger rail service

HARTFORD, Conn. — A website is being launched for the new passenger rail service beginning in May.

The initial site, located at www.hartfordline.com , provides future Hartford Line riders with a taste of what to expect when the stepped-up round-trip service between New Haven and Springfield, Massachusetts, begins.

Riders can find schedules, fares and news. There's also a trip planning tool that allows users to review schedules and plan their travel. Currently it's available only for demonstration purposes. A Frequently Asked Questions section covers topics including senior discounts, connecting service options and permitting bicycles on trains.

The website eventually will be expanded to include more information.