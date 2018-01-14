10 slain in eastern Mexico's Veracruz state

XALAPA, Mexico — A state governor in eastern Mexico is confirming the deaths of 10 people in apparent clashes between criminal gangs, saying nine of the dead were dismembered.

Veracruz Gov. Miguel Angel Yunes also announced Sunday that a new federal effort would be launched to reinforce security in the state capital, Xalapa.

The dismembered bodies were found Saturday in a residential neighbourhood about 500 yards (meters) from the city's main bus terminal. Yunes said most have been identified.