7.3-magnitude quake strikes off Peru; no injuries reported
A
A
Share via Email
LIMA, Peru — A powerful earthquake struck off Peru's coast early Sunday, prompting a tsunami alert for parts of the country and
The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the temblor had a preliminary magnitude of 7.3. There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
The epicenter was 42
The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center first issued a threat message that "hazardous tsunami waves are forecast for some coasts" and that larger-than-normal waves could hit Peru and Chile. But the