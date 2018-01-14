Center helps turkey vultures whose wings were encased in ice
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Recent bone-chilling temperatures across Massachusetts have had even turkey vultures seeking warmth.
The Cape Cod Times reports two turkey vultures whose wings were encased in ice were taken to the Cape Wildlife Center this month after a woman discovered them huddling to stay warm under a bush in her backyard.
Wildlife officials tweeted on Thursday the birds had been released back into the wild.
Mertz says he hopes they will rejoin their flock and have a better winter than they've had so far.
