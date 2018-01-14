Chao says companies must allay public's autonomous car fears

DETROIT — U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao says the auto and tech industries need to allay public fears of self-driving vehicles.

During a speech at the start of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Chao cited polling that shows 78 per cent of Americans are afraid to ride in a driverless car.

She says the government has a role in keeping the technology safe and her department is working with Congress on bills to ensure that.

Her department wants to encourage safety innovation by eliminating unnecessary obstacles and a patchwork of state rules.