Egypt: 2 presidential hopefuls take aim at el-Sissi's rule

CAIRO — Barely a week after authorities set a date for Egypt's presidential elections, two hopefuls have launched their campaigns with a barrage of criticism of general-turned-president Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's rule.

El-Sissi has yet to formally announce whether he will run in the March 26-28 election, but he is virtually certain to contest and win another four-year term in office.

Neither rights activist Khaled Ali nor former lawmaker Mohammed Anwar Sadat pose a serious challenge to el-Sissi, but both appear willing to take advantage of the election to air scathing criticism of his rule.