Egypt reshuffles its government, appoints 4 new ministers

CAIRO — Egypt's parliament has approved a limited Cabinet reshuffle, appointing new ministers for culture, tourism, local development and business.

Approval Sunday by the 596-seat chamber paves the way for President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to swear in the new ministers.

The new ministers include French-educated Einas Abdel-Dayem, a career flute player currently in charge of the Cairo Opera House, an arts and music complex at the heart of Cairo that has been a beacon of culture for Egyptians since the 1980s.