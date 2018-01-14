Israel says it destroys Hamas tunnel under key Gaza crossing
A
A
Share via Email
JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says it has destroyed a tunnel built by the Hamas militant group that stretched from the Gaza Strip, though Israel and into Egypt.
Military spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus says Sunday the 1.
He said forces had been monitoring its construction for some time and an imminent attack on Israelis was possible.
Israel has placed a high priority on halting the tunnel threat since Hamas infiltrated Israel during the 2014 war. It marks the third such tunnel Israel has destroyed over the past two months.