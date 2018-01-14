Jordan gets German military vehicles for border control
AMMAN, Jordan — Germany's
Jordan borders Syria and Iraq, where Islamic State extremists held large areas until being pushed back in recent months by a U.S.-led military campaign. Jordan is a key ally in the battle against IS.
Germany is providing two training planes and dozens of military support vehicles to Jordan, worth a total of $22 million.
Von der Leyen says the equipment is meant to "improve mobility at the border," as part of a plan to support Jordan.
She praised Jordan as an anchor of stability in a violence-wracked region.