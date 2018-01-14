Man, teenage girl killed in Bronx apartment building fire

NEW YORK — A man and a teenage girl have been killed in an apartment building fire in New York City.

It happened just after noon on Sunday at a seven-story apartment building in the Bronx.

Police say a 61-year-old man and a 13-year-old girl were found unconscious and unresponsive. They were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

It took firefighters about an hour to get the blaze under control.