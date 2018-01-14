Mayor's office says Chicago hits new record for tourists

CHICAGO — The Chicago mayor's office says the number of tourists to the city in 2017 was more than 55 million — a new record.

In a Sunday statement, it says that number was an increase by 1.4 million, or 2.5 per cent , compared to the year before. The 55 million figure represents a 40 per cent increase in visitors since 2010, when there were under 39 million.

The office says the record-setting year in 2017 means that the goal Mayor Rahm Emanuel set previously of reaching 55 million visitors annually by 2020 was achieved two years early.