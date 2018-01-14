Official: Cameroon bus crash kills at least 21, injures 38
YAOUNDE, Cameroon — A governor in Cameroon says at least 21 people have been killed and at least 38 injured when a bus veered off a road and crashed into a tree in a ravine.
West Region Gov. Awah Fonka said Sunday that the death toll from the accident late Saturday is likely to increase. He said the bus driver and at least four others were uninjured.
The Cameroon government said the 70-passenger unregistered vehicle was headed from Dschang to Douala in the West Region.
Fonka said it's still too early to determine the cause of the accident. He says the people injured are being treated at a local hospital.
