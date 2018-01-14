Pope: It's a sin if fear makes us hostile to migrants

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis says while fear of migrants is "legitimate," it's a sin if that causes hostility.

Francis invited migrants, refugees, asylum-seekers, newly-arrived immigrants and second-generation immigrant families to a special Mass he celebrated Sunday in St. Peter's Basilica.

He noted that some local communities fear new arrivals will disturb the established order. He says that while that's "comprehensible from a human point of view," it is a sin if these fears "compromise respect and generosity" and "feed hostility and rejection" of those different from us.

In his almost five-year-old papacy, Francis has stressed Christianity's mission, in following Jesus, to welcome vulnerable and marginalized people.