Restaurant patron says Eliot Spitzer threatened him

NEW YORK — The New York Police Department says detectives are looking into a man's claim that disgraced former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer threatened to stab him during an irate interaction in a Manhattan restaurant.

Police say Jamie Antolini filed a complaint Friday. He says he was having dinner Jan. 2 when Spitzer came in and became angry at hearing Antolini praise someone Spitzer has fought with.

The NYPD says Antolini accuses Spitzer of threatening him with bodily harm and making statements that he would kill him.

Spitzer spokeswoman Lisa Linden says there was an argument started by a restaurant patron, and that Spitzer initially ignored his remarks. She said at no time did he make any threats.