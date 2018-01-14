Thai boat carrying tourists catches fire, injuring 16 people
A
A
Share via Email
BANGKOK — A speedboat carrying tourists between islands in Thailand's south caught fire on Sunday, injuring at least 16 people on board, most of them Chinese, police said.
The boat was
The injured included 14 passengers from China and two Thai crew members. Santipot said.
Both Phuket and Phi Phi islands are major tourist destinations in Thailand's south. Tourism is a major revenue earner for Thailand, which hosted an estimated 35 million visitors last year.