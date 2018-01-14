The Latest: Ford to bring out 40 electrics, hybrids by 2022

DETROIT — The Latest on the Detroit auto show (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Ford Motor Co. says it's doubling its investment in electric and hybrid vehicles and plans to introduce 40 by 2022.

Among them: A hybrid version of the F-150 pickup truck that is due out in 2020.

In 2015, Ford pledged to invest $4.5 billion to develop 13 electric and hybrid vehicles by 2020. At the Detroit auto show Sunday, the company says it's doubling that to $11 billion. It plans to bring out 24 hybrids and 16 electric vehicles by 2022. Ford's global markets chief says many current Ford vehicles, like its bestselling F-150, will get hybrid or electric versions.

"We want to make a statement about the company that we're electrifying our iconic vehicles," Farley says.

___

2:45 p.m.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao says the auto and tech industries need to allay public fears of self-driving vehicles.

During a speech at the start of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Chao cited polling that shows 78 per cent of Americans are afraid to ride in a driverless car.

After the speech, she told reporters that "it's really incumbent on the manufacturers and the high-tech industry to assuage those concerns." She said the technology won't be successful unless consumers accept it.

Under questioning, she said the government has a role in keeping the technology safe and that her department is working with Congress on bills to ensure that.

Chao said the department wants to encourage safety innovation by eliminating unnecessary obstacles and a patchwork of state rules.

Safety advocates have criticized the government for autonomous vehicle guidelines that are voluntary.

But Chao said part of DOT's mission is to cultivate and encourage innovation by eliminating unnecessary obstacles.