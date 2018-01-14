The Latest: Tsunami threat cancelled for Peru, Chile
LIMA, Peru — The Latest on Peru earthquake (all times local):
5:45 a.m.
A U.S. agency says there is no longer a tsunami threat from a powerful earthquake that struck off Peru.
Earlier, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center warned of "hazardous tsunami waves" for some coasts, saying there was a threat to some coasts of Peru and
But a later message said "there is no longer a tsunami threat from this earthquake" and that the
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.3 hit off Peru's coast at 0918 GMT (4:18 a.m. EST). The epicenter was 42
5:20 a.m.
A U.S. agency has issued a tsunami threat message for parts of Peru and Chile's coastlines after a powerful earthquake.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says that "hazardous tsunami waves are forecast for some coasts."
The statement says that tsunami waves reaching 0.3
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.3 struck off Peru's coast at 0918 GMT (4:18 a.m. EST). The epicenter was 42
5 a.m.
The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.3 off Peru's coast. There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
The USGS says that the temblor struck 42
It wasn't immediately clear if a tsunami warning has been issued.