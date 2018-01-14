The Latest: Vigil planned for California mudslide victims
MONTECITO, Calif. — The Latest on deadly California mudslides (all times local):
9 a.m.
A candlelight vigil is planned for the victims of devastating mudslides in Southern California.
Five people remain missing Sunday as crews continue to remove mud, boulders and downed trees five days after a powerful storm sent flash floods rushing through coastal Montecito, killing at least 19 people.
The vigil organized by Montecito elected officials is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden. The event will include an interfaith service. Anyone wanting to attend is invited to bring candles.
The mudslides before dawn Tuesday destroyed at least 65 homes and damaged more than 460 others.
