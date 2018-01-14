Turkey vows to attack Kurdish enclave in Syria within 'days'

ISTANBUL — Turkey's president says it will launch a military assault on a Kurdish enclave in northern Syria "in the coming days."

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday the operation against the Afrin enclave will aim to "purge terror" from his country's southern border.

Afrin is controlled by a Kurdish militia known as the YPG, which Turkey views as a terror group and an extension of the Kurdish insurgency raging in its southeast.