10 Things to Know for Tuesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Tuesday:

1. WHERE PROTESTS GREET PAPAL VISIT

Pope Francis' first visit to Chile comes as some people are upset that he appointed a bishop who had been close to an abusive priest.

2. 'WE ARE ONE PEOPLE, ONE NATION, ONE BLOOD'

On the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, his daughter, The Rev. Bernice King, tells Ebenezer Baptist Church faithful that President Trump's words are not "a reflection of the true spirit of America."

3. KEY S. CALIF. HIGHWAY REMAINS CLOSED AFTER MUDSLIDES

Crews work to clear Highway 101 north of Los Angeles following deadly mudslides triggered by a powerful storm that hit mountains burned bare by wildfire.

4. DEMOCRATS HOPE FOR MIDTERM ELECTION WAVE

Buoyed by GOP retirements and President Trump's low rating, Democrats like their chances to win House control.

5. WHERE REFUGEES BRACE FOR TRUMP AID CUTS

Millions of displaced people across the Mideast who depend on United Nations assistance wait to see how reduced U.S. funding will affect them.

6. WHY POLICE DEPARTMENTS DROP OUT OF 'LIVE PD' SHOW

Law enforcement agencies in Bridgeport, Conn.; Tulsa, Okla.; and Streetsboro, Ohio decide not to renew their contracts for the program amid concerns about spotlighting criminal activity over positive local events.

7. CRANBERRIES SINGER DIES IN LONDON

Dolores O'Riordan, whose urgent, powerful voice helped make the Irish rock band a global success in the 1990s, dies suddenly at 46.

8. BOAT HAD NO PROBLEMS BEFORE FIRE, CASINO CO. SAYS

The blaze gutted a 12-year-old shuttle boat and forced about 50 passengers to jump into chilly waters off Port Richey, Fla.

9. NEW STUDY: SOME PIRATES WERE BOOK-ANEERS

Researchers find shreds of paper with legible printing from a nautical text that somehow survived centuries underwater on Blackbeard's sunken ship.

10. US WOMEN MAKE EARLY EXITS FROM AUSTRALIA OPEN