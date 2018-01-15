10 workers die in bridge collapse, Colombian officials say
BOGOTA — Colombian officials say 10 workers died after a bridge they were building outside the nation's capital collapsed.
Nine people were killed at the scene and the 10th died after being taken to a nearby hospital with severe injuries.
Authorities are still working to determine how many people were working on the bridge at the time of the collapse and if anyone is missing.
