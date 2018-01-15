2 dogs attack, kill dog in front of its home in Connecticut
A
A
Share via Email
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Police in Connecticut say two dogs mauled another dog to death in front of its home.
Wallingford Police Lt. Cheryl Bradley tells The Record-Journal that a woman was walking her Shih Tzu-poodle mix Monday morning when two dogs from down the street came running at her dog and attacked it. The owner told police that she and a
The woman told police that she and her husband took their dog to a veterinarian, but it died in the car.
Bradley says the woman received minor injuries.
Police are investigating.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
James Cameron says ‘no mercy’ for True Lies stunt co-ordinator accused of sexually assaulting Eliza Dushku
-
'It's really not advisable': Experts warn against 'raw water' trend
-
Vehicle crashes into home outside of Halifax, dump truck ends up on its side
-
'The time is right:' Halifax councillor proposes plastic bag ban for HRM