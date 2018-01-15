About 100 dogs seized from home; woman charged with cruelty

COOLVILLE, Ohio — Authorities have seized about 100 dogs from a southeastern Ohio home and charged a 76-year-old woman with misdemeanour animal cruelty, alleging she kept animals in unsanitary conditions.

The Athens Messenger reports a dog warden removed the animals last week from a home in the village of Coolville, roughly 80 miles (129 kilometres ) southeast of Columbus.

Athens County officials say they received complaints but hadn't realized how many dogs were there. Dog Warden Mary Beth Brown says the local humane society sent a mobile clinic to the home last fall, expecting to spay and neuter about 18 animals, but ended up doing that for over 40 animals brought out of the home then.