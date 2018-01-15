Airbus could abandon A380 superjumbo amid lacklustre sales
A
A
Share via Email
PARIS — Airbus says it will stop making its costly A380 superjumbo if it can't strike a long-term deal with the airline Emirates for a steady supply of the planes.
Airbus chief salesman John Leahy told reporters Monday that "if we can't work out a deal with Emirates, there is no choice but to shut down the program."
He said the airline is "the only one who has the ability" to commit to a minimum of six planes a year for a minimum of eight to 10 years, which Airbus needs to make the program viable.
The double-decker A380 drew worldwide attention when launched a decade ago but has long met questions as to whether it could generate enough demand.
The announcement came as Airbus announced it sold 1,109 planes year, outstripping rival Boeing thanks to a raft of end-of-year deals.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
James Cameron says ‘no mercy’ for True Lies stunt co-ordinator accused of sexually assaulting Eliza Dushku
-
Matt Elliott: Don’t let business complaints derail transit improvements on King Street
-
Tristan Cleveland: Some Halifax buildings really are ugly - and no, it’s not subjective
-
'It's really not advisable': Experts warn against 'raw water' trend