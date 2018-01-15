Airbus could abandon A380 superjumbo amid lacklustre sales

PARIS — Airbus says it will stop making its costly A380 superjumbo if it can't strike a long-term deal with the airline Emirates for a steady supply of the planes.

Airbus chief salesman John Leahy told reporters Monday that "if we can't work out a deal with Emirates, there is no choice but to shut down the program."

He said the airline is "the only one who has the ability" to commit to a minimum of six planes a year for a minimum of eight to 10 years, which Airbus needs to make the program viable.

The double-decker A380 drew worldwide attention when launched a decade ago but has long met questions as to whether it could generate enough demand.