Arizona woman visiting shooting area killed by stray bullet

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Authorities say an Arizona woman has died after being struck in the chest by a stray bullet while visiting a desert area popular for target shooting.

Police on Monday announced the death of 24-year-old Kami Gilstrap of Goodyear.

Buckeye police spokeswoman Detective Tamela Skaggs says Gilstrap was with family members at the shooting area Sunday when she was struck. She was flown by helicopter to a hospital but later died.

Gilstrap was in the desert about 30 miles (48 kilometres ) west of Phoenix when she was shot.

Skaggs says neither the type of bullet that struck her nor the person who fired the shot has been identified. A large number of people apparently were shooting in the area.