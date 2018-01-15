Belgium: Explosion collapses building, injures up to 20
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BRUSSELS — Police said an explosion has torn through three adjacent homes in Belgium's northern port town of Antwerp and injured up to 20 people.
Antwerp police said in a statement late Monday that most of the injuries were slight. Authorities rescued seven people from under the rubble.
Antwerp police spokesman Wouter Bruyns told VRT network: "There are about 10, a maximum 20 casualties, fortunately including many slightly injured."
The explosion ripped through the homes late in the evening. Antwerp police quickly announced that the blast was not part of a terror attack.
At least one building totally collapsed. Rescue workers were still going through the debris around midnight.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
James Cameron says ‘no mercy’ for True Lies stunt co-ordinator accused of sexually assaulting Eliza Dushku
-
'It's really not advisable': Experts warn against 'raw water' trend
-
Vehicle crashes into home outside of Halifax, dump truck ends up on its side
-
'The time is right:' Halifax councillor proposes plastic bag ban for HRM