Blige, Glover, Jay-Z in spotlight at NAACP Image Awards
LOS ANGELES — Mary J. Blige, Jay-Z, Anthony Anderson and Danny Glover will be in the spotlight at the 49th NAACP Image Awards Monday night.
Anderson is hosting the ceremony at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, which will be broadcast live on TV One. Glover will receive the President's Award for his professional and philanthropic achievements. And Blige and Jay-Z are the leading nominees at the show that recognizes exceptional work by people of
Jay-Z is up for entertainer of the year
Producers say Blige, Boseman, DuVernay and Rae are set to appear on the show, along with Halle Berry, Terry Crews, Octavia Spencer and Sterling K. Brown.
