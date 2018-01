Blige, Glover, Jay-Z in spotlight at NAACP Image Awards

LOS ANGELES — Mary J. Blige, Jay-Z, Anthony Anderson and Danny Glover will be in the spotlight at the 49th NAACP Image Awards Monday night.

Anderson is hosting the ceremony at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, which will be broadcast live on TV One. Glover will receive the President's Award for his professional and philanthropic achievements. And Blige and Jay-Z are the leading nominees at the show that recognizes exceptional work by people of colour in film, TV, music and literature.

Jay-Z is up for entertainer of the year honours against Ava DuVernay, Bruno Mars, Chadwick Boseman, Issa Rae and Chance the Rapper.