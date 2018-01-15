Clashes in Libyan capital kill 9, close airport

BENGHAZI, Libya — Libyan officials say heavy clashes among rival militias in Tripoli left at least nine people dead and forced the capital's only functioning airport to shut down.

Health Ministry spokesman Omar Matouq said the death toll from Monday's fighting is expected to rise.

An airport official told The Associated Press that staffers were evacuated from Matiga airport and that five flights have been cancelled . He said state-run airlines received information that the clashes have caused damage to some of the passenger jets inside the airport, but there was no way to confirm the reports.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the press.