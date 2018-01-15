Former Egyptian lawmaker pulls out of presidential race

CAIRO — A former Egyptian lawmaker says he has decided not to run in the presidential election in March, saying the political "climate" isn't conducive to campaigning.

Mohammed Anwar Sadat, nephew of Egypt's late leader Anwar Sadat, told reporters on Monday that his decision was partially taken to protect his campaign workers from intimidation or arrest by authorities.

He said he "will not contest a lost battle" while also citing emergency laws and a ban on demonstrations as further reasons for his decision.

Sadat, an outspoken critic of the government, was thrown out of parliament last year amid allegations he had leaked official documents to foreign diplomats.