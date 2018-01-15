German centre-left party battles over new Merkel coalition
BERLIN — Supporters and opponents of a new alliance with Chancellor Angela Merkel are making their case to members of Germany's main
Merkel's Union bloc and leaders of the
Over the weekend, a small regional branch of the party came out against a new coalition and some prominent party members picked holes in last week's agreement.
The Social Democrats' parliamentary leader, Andrea Nahles, told Deutschlandfunk radio Monday that she's optimistic about winning over a majority of members.
