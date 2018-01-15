Glacier National Park breaks visitation record in 2017
KALISPELL, Mont. — The National Park Service says more than 3.3 million people visited Glacier National Park in Montana last year, making it the busiest in the park's 108-year history.
The Flathead Beacon reports Glacier saw a 10
The record is remarkable considering large sections of the park were closed in August and September because of a fire east of Lake McDonald. Lodges and shops shuttered early, and the popular Going-to-the-Sun Road was closed for weeks on the west side.
Park officials thought the National Park Service centennial buoyed much of the visitation in 2016, but 2017 proved that Glacier's popularity has not subsided.
Information from: Flathead Beacon, http://www.flatheadbeacon.com
