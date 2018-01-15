Glowing red lava rolls down slopes of Philippine volcano
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LEGAZPI, Philippines — Glowing red lava was rolling down the slopes of a Philippine volcano as authorities maintain a warning of a possible hazardous eruption.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said Tuesday morning the lava was quietly flowing in some places but at times Mount Mayon was erupting like a fountain. Lava had advanced up to 2
Nearly 15,000 people have fled the danger zone already. The alert level remained three on a scale of five, indicating an increased prospect of a hazardous eruption "within weeks or even days."
Mayon lies in Albay province about 340
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Everyone panicked': Plane left dangling on cliff after it skids off runway in Turkey
-
'It's really not advisable': Experts warn against 'raw water' trend
-
James Cameron says ‘no mercy’ for True Lies stunt co-ordinator accused of sexually assaulting Eliza Dushku
-
'The time is right:' Halifax councillor proposes plastic bag ban for HRM