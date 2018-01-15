Glowing red lava rolls down slopes of Philippine volcano

LEGAZPI, Philippines — Glowing red lava was rolling down the slopes of a Philippine volcano as authorities maintain a warning of a possible hazardous eruption.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said Tuesday morning the lava was quietly flowing in some places but at times Mount Mayon was erupting like a fountain. Lava had advanced up to 2 kilometres (1.24 miles) from the crater, and ash was falling nearby.

Nearly 15,000 people have fled the danger zone already. The alert level remained three on a scale of five, indicating an increased prospect of a hazardous eruption "within weeks or even days."