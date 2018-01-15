Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in India to deepen links
NEW DELHI — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Monday inspected a ceremonial guard of
Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi later Monday to discuss
"This is the dawn of a new era in the great friendship between India and Israel," Netanyahu told reporters at the presidential palace.
He described the visit as "deeply moving for my wife and me and for the entire people of Israel."
The visit marks 25 years since India and Israel established diplomatic relations. Last year Modi visited Israel, becoming the first Indian prime minister to do so.
During the Cold War, India didn't have open relations with Israel, leaning heavily in
Netanyahu arrived in New Delhi on Sunday and was met on the tarmac by Modi, who engulfed the Israeli leader in his trademark bear hug.
During Netanyahu's six-day visit Israel and India are expected to sign agreements on cybersecurity, energy and space
A large Israeli business contingent is travelling with Netanyahu and on Monday evening Netanyahu will attend the India-Israel CEO Forum Meeting.
