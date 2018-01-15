Japan's Abe seeking to strengthen Western Balkan ties
BELGRADE, Serbia — Japan's prime minister says his country is seeking to strengthen relations with Serbia and other Balkan countries.
Shinzo Abe visited Belgrade Monday as part of a six-country European tour. He has already visited Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Bulgaria and travels to Romania on Tuesday.
Abe has described Western Balkan countries as important for international stability and said that Serbia is a "key country" for the stability of the region.
Abe also said North Korea is "a great danger" and noted that its missiles have the capacity to reach Belgrade.
