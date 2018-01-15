Macedonia ratifies friendship pact with neighbour Bulgaria
A
A
Share via Email
SKOPJE, Macedonia — Macedonia's parliament has ratified a landmark friendship pact with Balkan
Under the treaty, both countries have renounced territorial claims against each other, and Bulgaria has committed to back Macedonia's bids to join the European Union and NATO.
The deal also calls for a committee to "objectively" re-examine common history, which could lead to a review of school textbooks.
Lawmakers backed the agreement though the majority in
Bulgaria has already ratified the pact.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Snow on the way for Halifax, warnings issued for parts of Nova Scotia
-
'It's really not advisable': Experts warn against 'raw water' trend
-
Matt Elliott: Don’t let business complaints derail transit improvements on King Street
-
Tristan Cleveland: Some Halifax buildings really are ugly - and no, it’s not subjective