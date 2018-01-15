Oil spill from sunken tanker is expanding in East China Sea
BEIJING — Several oil slicks have been found in waters around a sunken Iranian tanker ship in the East China Sea in a spill that is growing.
The State Oceanic Administration said late Monday oil slicks around the site of the sunken ship were much larger than the previous day.
The Chinese transport ministry said Monday the fire from the sunken ship had burned out.
Concerns remain about possible major pollution to the seabed and surrounding waters.
