Oil spill from sunken tanker is expanding in East China Sea

BEIJING — Several oil slicks have been found in waters around a sunken Iranian tanker ship in the East China Sea in a spill that is growing.

The State Oceanic Administration said late Monday oil slicks around the site of the sunken ship were much larger than the previous day.

It says a 15-kilometre (9-mile)-long oil slick was found southwest of the site as well as another one that stretched for 18 kilometres (11 miles) east of it.

The Chinese transport ministry said Monday the fire from the sunken ship had burned out.