News / World

Oil spill from sunken tanker is expanding in East China Sea

In this Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 photo provided by China's Ministry of Transport, smokes and frames from the burning Iranian oil tanker Sanchi in the East China Sea off the eastern coast of China. The fire from the sunken Iranian tanker ship in the East China Sea has burned out, a Chinese transport ministry spokesman said Monday, although concerns remain about possible major pollution to the sea bed and surrounding waters. (Ministry of Transport via AP)

In this Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 photo provided by China's Ministry of Transport, smokes and frames from the burning Iranian oil tanker Sanchi in the East China Sea off the eastern coast of China. The fire from the sunken Iranian tanker ship in the East China Sea has burned out, a Chinese transport ministry spokesman said Monday, although concerns remain about possible major pollution to the sea bed and surrounding waters. (Ministry of Transport via AP)

BEIJING — Several oil slicks have been found in waters around a sunken Iranian tanker ship in the East China Sea in a spill that is growing.

The State Oceanic Administration said late Monday oil slicks around the site of the sunken ship were much larger than the previous day.

It says a 15-kilometre (9-mile)-long oil slick was found southwest of the site as well as another one that stretched for 18 kilometres (11 miles) east of it.

The Chinese transport ministry said Monday the fire from the sunken ship had burned out.

Concerns remain about possible major pollution to the seabed and surrounding waters.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular