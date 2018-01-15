Poverty, past linked to Native Americans focus on MLK Day
A
A
Share via Email
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Anti-poverty activists in New Mexico and a groundbreaking Cherokee Nation declaration about the tribe's role in promoting equality are part of the focus of Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations.
At gatherings across the nation, activists, residents and teachers are
Officials of the Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation are recognizing the holiday for the first time and plan to openly address the tribe's history as slave owners. Months ago, a federal judge ruled Cherokee Freedman have the same rights to citizenship as native Cherokees.
In Atlanta, the Rev. Bernice King, will be the keynote speaker at a commemorative service
Near Detroit, organizers will hold a peace walk and celebration.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Snow on the way for Halifax, warnings issued for parts of Nova Scotia
-
Matt Elliott: Don’t let business complaints derail transit improvements on King Street
-
Tristan Cleveland: Some Halifax buildings really are ugly - and no, it’s not subjective
-
'The time is right:' Halifax councillor proposes plastic bag ban for HRM